Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Update

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 548,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.