Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 163876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($1.00).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.