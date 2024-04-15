Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 163876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($1.00).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

