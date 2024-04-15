NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.64. 642,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,223. NMI has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NMI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NMI by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 98,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

