NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $40.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

