Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.30.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 29.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

