Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.42. Novavax shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 734,782 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $583.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Novavax by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novavax by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

