NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.54

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 403343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

