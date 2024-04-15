Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 275 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON XPS opened at GBX 261.27 ($3.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The firm has a market cap of £538.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

