NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Position Lowered by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of NVE worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEC traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $82.10. 7,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,261. The firm has a market cap of $396.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

