Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

MAT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

