Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after buying an additional 564,110 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,743. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

