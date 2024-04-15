Oak Family Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $26.15. 1,293,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

