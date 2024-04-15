Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 3.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Verra Mobility worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

