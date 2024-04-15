Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 328,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $95.02.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

