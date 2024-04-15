Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $163.77. 254,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,161. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.36.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.