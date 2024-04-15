Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,456. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.