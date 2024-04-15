Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. 5,897,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,252,914. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

