Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 54,156 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 163,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 102.40%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.