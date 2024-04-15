Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

