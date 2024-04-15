Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.30. 12,070,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

