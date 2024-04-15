Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.91.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %
MA stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,710. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $428.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.15.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
