Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 66,462 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,462 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 283,182 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PWFL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.13. 474,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.