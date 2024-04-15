Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 75,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,194. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.