Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $128,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 39.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 126,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,553. The company has a market cap of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

