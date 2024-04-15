Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

