Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.79. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 164,229 shares.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

