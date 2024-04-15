Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 768,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,424. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

