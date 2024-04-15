Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.33. Approximately 101,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 908,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

