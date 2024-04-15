OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.47 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $87.82 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

