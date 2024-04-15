OncoCyte’s (OCX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Trading Down 6.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte
In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
