Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 635,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Onconetix Stock Down 10.2 %

ONCO opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

