OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $8.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.3 %

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

