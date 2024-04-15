Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
