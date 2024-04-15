Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Optex Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Optex Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. 59,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,907. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Optex Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPXS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

