Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.75.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:OR traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.01. 122,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.10. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Also, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.