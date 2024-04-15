Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) Critical Analysis

Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Index Oil and Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $10.88 billion 1.30 $2.09 billion $7.89 6.66

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 19.16% 19.50% 9.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Index Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.51, indicating that its stock price is 2,551% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Index Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $56.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Index Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Index Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Index Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Index Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.