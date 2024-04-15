Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
