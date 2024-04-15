Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

