Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $10.55 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $6,683.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,511,138 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

