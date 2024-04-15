Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.89

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 57362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

