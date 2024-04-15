Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $182.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

PKG stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

