Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 14,662,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 66,038,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

