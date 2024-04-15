Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 106,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 540,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

FNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

