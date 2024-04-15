Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

PK opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

