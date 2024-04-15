Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.66 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 58818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Park Lawn Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.14. The stock has a market cap of C$531.66 million, a PE ratio of -53.33, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.0915631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.33%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

