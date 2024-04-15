Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Given New $22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAY. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAY

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,637,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 494,137 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 438,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.