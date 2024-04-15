Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $927,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $927,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,274.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,136. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

