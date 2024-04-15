PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,445,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,592.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 105.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
