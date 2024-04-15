Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $373,684,000 after purchasing an additional 879,232 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

PFGC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 1,332,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

