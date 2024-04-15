Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $706.67 million, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

