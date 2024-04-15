Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.2% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 619,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.25. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.